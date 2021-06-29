Take It To The Maxx

ALL ACCESS is excited to welcome legendary Rock radio (WBCN/BOSTON, KLOS/LOS ANGELES, WSFS/MIAMI) and “Tiny House Builders” on HGTV personality MELISSA MAXX to the growing list of contributing columnists with the debut of her new weekly column, “Watching The Wheels -- Mindfulness For Mindless Times.”

Each week MAXX will explore what’s potentially going on in your world with her sense of mindfullness based on the world around us.

The world is complex and full of influences and choices and making the correct ones

People who are busy with a million little things, but who still would like to experience life more fully can benefit from mindful living.

You don't have to be a monk or guru to practice mindfulness, there are practical actionable insights and tips.

Topics will include: how to relate to others more mindfully, how to live more authentically, how to make better use of your time and energy and how to start making more mindful choices in all aspects of your life!

As MAXX told ALL ACCESS, her mindfulness practice and columns are a cross between her old life as a decades-long rock DJ and who she is now. "I'm a little bit mindful and a little bit Rock n' Roll".

A few years ago, MELISSA traded in her high heels and LOS ANGELES lifestyle for flip-flops and beach life in SOUTH FLORIDA. She is now a Mindfulness Coach, Personal Development Author and writer/content creator. You can buy her new ebook, "Mindfulness For People Who Suck At Being Mindful," on AMAZON. Subscribe to her YOUTUBE channel, "A Maxximized Life," and join a community of other "Life Maxximizers" at her blog. You can reach her at djmelissa@hotmail.com.

« see more Net News