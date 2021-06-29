'Summer Of Giving' To Award $20k To Central Texas Musicians

SUN RADIO NETWORK's Non-Commercial KTSN (1490-AM)/ AUSTIN, TX, & The SUN RADIO FOUNDATION kick off the "Summer Of Giving" campaign with the SUN RECHARGE PROGRAM and a $20k pledge for CENTRAL TEXAS Musicians, sound technicians, and roadies, towards deferring the costs of high summer utility bills. Applications will open JULY 1st-16th 2021 and qualifying applicants can receive up to $200 in financial assistance from the SUN RADIO FOUNDATION.

The solar-powered radio station will culminate the “Summer Of Giving” with the return of “Christmas In July”, an on-air feature created last year in the height of the pandemic to help bring joy to SUN RADIO listeners with non-stop Christmas & Holiday music. Listeners can tune into “Christmas In July” beginning FRIDAY, JULY 23rd at 6pm through SUNDAY, JULY 25th on Sun Radio.

Marketing/MD BEN BETHEA said, "SUN RADIO is more than just a radio station. Through the power of our foundation, the station uses the SUN RADIO RECHARGE as a vehicle for change and a call to action for other local leaders to step up to the plate and support their CENTRAL TEXAS music community… a community that has contributed so much to the fabric of our city.”





« see more Net News