Songtrader Expands Global Creative Division

SONGTRADR has expanded its global creative division with the additions of SVP/Global Creative AMANDA SCHUPF and Head of Music Programming and Curation JOHN BUTLER. SCHUPF will oversee artist and label services, music programming and curation and SONGTRADR's original music initiative. BUTLER, will create programming strategies that result in the growth and adoption of SONGTRADR products, including PRETZEL, which provides stream-safe music for live streamers.

Prior to joining SONGTRADR, SCHUPF held A&R management positions at IMAGEM (now CONCORD) and INGOROOVES MUSIC PUBLISHING before launching the boutique management company, MAX, in 2018. BUTLER brings 25 years of music industry knowledge to his new role. with strategic experience in marketing, artist development, radio promotion and streaming programming. Prior to joining SONGTRADR, he served as a global music genre lead at SPOTIFY. He also held the title of VP/Promotion at CURB RECORDS, overseeing crossover campaigns for HANK WILLIAMS III, PLUMB, TIM McGRAW, MERCYME, FOR KING & COUNTRY, WYNONNA, SELAH and LEANN RIMES.

“There is nothing better than joining a growing company at a vital time in our industry,” said SCHUPF. “SONGTRADR’s forward-thinking technology is disrupting the licensing landscape by removing barriers for rights holders and giving them direct access to opportunities and new layers of revenue.”

SONGRTRADR CEO PAUL WILTSHIRE commented, “AMANDA's experience, network and entrepreneurial spirit impressed us from the start, making her the perfect person to take on this role as we pioneer a fair model for music used by content creators and businesses. We’re thrilled that she’s brought on JOHN BUTLER to lead music programming and curation. His vast knowledge of music, ability to elevate our data strategy and his understanding of our users' needs make him a great fit for the role.”

