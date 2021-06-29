Special 4th Of July Soundtrack

iHEARTMEDIA's EVOLUTION will provide 14 hours of "IndepenDANCE Live" for the 4th of JULY, giving fans of dance music a free festival soundtrack for the holiday. The special will kick off at noon (ET) on SUNDAY, (7/4) and will feature some of the biggest DJ's in the world like: ABOVE & BEYOND, AFROJACK, ALAN WALKER, ANABEL ENGLUND, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, BLANKE, CASH CASH, GALANTIS, ILLENIUM, LUCII, MARSHMELLO, MARTIN GARRIX, SOFI TUKKER, and TRITONAL.

Listeners can get the soundtrack for free by listening on the IHEARTRADIO App.





