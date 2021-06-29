Hudson

SBS/MIAMI VP/GM DONNY HUDSON Named To FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Board Of Directors where he'll serve as a Radio Board Member.

SBS COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ commented, "It’s been my privilege to work alongside DONNY for more than a decade as he’s consistently delivered solutions for our talents and clients. I’m confident that the FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS will benefit from DONNY’s extensive industry experience and forward-thinking approach to execution"

HUDSON added, "I am honored and privileged that the leadership of the FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS’ (FAB) Board of Directors has named me to its radio board. As Radio Board Member, I am very committed to fostering an environment where all members can prosper, grow and enter the economic mainstream of business activity in the Country. I look forward to joining my fellow board members and working diligently in achieving the FAB goals and mission."

SBS/MIAMI is Tropical WXDJ (EL NUEVO ZOL 106.7 FM), Spanish AC WRMA (RITMO 95.7 FM), Latin Urban WCMQ (ZETA 92.3FM), and the LAMUSICA app.

