SALEM MEDIA GROUP Pres./Broadcast Media DAVID SANTRELLA has been elected Chairman of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Joint Board of Directors. SANTRELLA replaces HEARST TELEVISION Pres. JORDAN WERTLIEB, whose term expired.

In addition, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON has been elected Chair of the NAB Radio Board, with ZIMMER RADIO OF MID-MISSOURI Pres. JOHN ZIMMER elected First Vice Chair and PERRY PUBLISHING AND BROADCASTING CO. VP/COO KEVIN PERRY elected Second Vice Chair. CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Corporate Development & Strategy COLLIN JONES was elected Radio Board Executive Committee Major Group Representative.

NEXSTAR Chairman/Pres./CEO PERRY SOOK was elected NAB Television Board Chair, with TEGNA EVP/COO LYNN BEALL as First Vice Chair, GRAY TELEVISION Pres./Co-CEO PAT LAPLATNEY as Second Vice Chair, and GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO EMILY BARR as Third Vice Chair. UNIVISION SVP/Assoc. General Counsel for Government and Regulatory Affairs CHRISTOPHER WOOD will serve in the designated TV network seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.





