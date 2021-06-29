Lori Lewis

“Everyone is walking around with the Internet in their pants – wanting to feel a part of something,” explained MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“So, showing interest in the audience; coming at content from their point of view is power.

“Here’s why:

“The less interested we appear to be in the audience – clearly the less interested they’ll become in us.

“They’re busy enough … which is why `What Happens In An Internet Minute 2021’ is a valuable tool to be aware of.”

Read more about " What Happens In An Internet Minute 2021" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News