Jared Willig, Kurt Johnson, Jackie Corley

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA names longtime Company Digital leader, JARED WILLIG as Chief Content Officer, overseeing all content for the Company across all its radio and digital platforms. WILLIG has been with TOWNSQUARE for over 10 years. In his new role, WILLIG oversees the newly-created TOWNSQUARE Content Team, consisting of team members with varied expertise across platforms, formats and disciplines.

To help lead that team, longtime radio programming head KURT JOHNSON expands his role across all mediums to become SVP/Content and Programming, while continuing to lead the Company’s Music Industry Relations. JACKIE CORLEY, who had been overseeing TOWNSQUARE’s Digital Content team, also widened her purview to become the VP/Local Content and Programming.

WILLIG said, “For over 10 years now, I’ve had the great privilege of running TOWNSQUARE’s Digital Content Strategy and Operations, and while our Company is Digital First, radio has always been at our core. So by merging all platforms into one Content Team, we are simply making official what we’ve already been doing for over a decade. There is no better programmer in the industry than KURT JOHNSON, and no better local digital content expert than Jackie Corley, so with their expanded roles, I couldn’t be more excited and confident for our continued success in audience and brand growth across all forms of media.”

JOHNSON noted, ”I’m excited to expand my role and manage all of our multi-platform brands, working with JARED, JACKIE and this amazing group of creators. Making our programming and digital forces one unit creates the content dream team—the best in the business. Thanks to BILL WILSON and ERIK HELLUM for their confidence in this team and believing in all that we can accomplish.”

COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “Given TOWNSQUARE’s multi-platform approach to entertaining and informing our audiences and our communities, we will no longer have separate central teams for broadcast and digital content, but rather one incredibly talented content team led by JARED, KURT and JACKIE. With such a talented leadership team, it’s good to be us!”

« see more Net News