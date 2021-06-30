Union Move

Staffers at NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO are forming a union with SAG-AFTRA, according to a series of tweets from the staff under the name NHPR CONTENT COLLECTIVE asking CEO JIM SCHACHTER to voluntarily recognize the union.

In the tweets, first reported at CURRENT, the employees, pointing to several staff departures in the past year, said that they are "unionizing to address the burnout and high turnover rates among staff that have undermined @nhpr's mission. We aim to negotiate fair and transparent compensation systems, including pay and time off. We want @nhpr

to more actively embrace diversity in hiring, value all voices equally and be accountable to its staff and audience. As @nhpr prepares to celebrate its 40th birthday in August (!), we ask CEO @jimschachter to voluntarily recognize our union and work with us, in good faith, to help our organization grow and thrive -- for the next 40 years and beyond."

