Leary

MAINE PUBLIC Political Correspondent MAL LEARY is retiring after 45 years in the news business, reports the PORTLAND PRESS HERALD.

After starting on the print side with UPI, LEARY started his own statewide news agency, CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE, in 1983, then joined MAINE PUBLIC as State House Bureau Chief in 1995-2000. He relaunched the news agency and ran it through 2012, then returned to MAINE PUBLIC as Political Correspondent on the radio side and Managing Editor of "CAPITOL CONNECTION" on the TV side.

