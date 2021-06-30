Celebrates Pride

BMG has celebrated Pride with a 90-minute global broadcast of live performances. The celebration, also broadcast to employees across sister BERTELSMANN companies, is part of the company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Veteran gay rights campaigner TOM ROBINSON said, “I would like to say a big thank you from my younger self to everyone at BMG for supporting Pride in such a big way this year. When I was growing up in the 1950s, homosexuality was either a sin, a crime or a disease. Half a century later it’s just wonderful to see a global company like BERTELSMANN with 120,000 employees celebrating diversity and difference like this.

Four of the performances -- from BROOKE EDEN, K. FLAY, LADYHAWKE and MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO -- are now available to enjoy here:

