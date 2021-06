Namigadde (Photo: LinkedIn)

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY/WOSU PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WOSU/COLUMBUS, OH reporter ADORABELLE NAMIGADDE is joining CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO as a Metro Reporter, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

NAMIGADDE has been with WOSU since 2017 and previously served as a reporter at CBS affiliate WWTV/CADILLAC, MI-WWUP-TV/SAULT STE. MARIE, MI (9&10 NEWS).

