Nelarusky 14

NELARUSKY 2021 will feature special performances by OMAR APOLLO, SERENA ISIOMA and OSTON for the 14th annual benefit concert for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS at METRO on TUESDAY, JULY 27th.

Entrepreneur LAUREN MCCLUSKY founded NELARUSKY, and kicked off her first benefit for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS at the age of 16. In total, NELARUSKY has raised nearly $400,000 for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS.

