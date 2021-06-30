Fred Jacobs

On the latest post to the company blog, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS writes, "No one loves a provocative research study more than me. At JACOBS MEDIA, we conduct our fair share of research every year – three Techsurveys among commercial, public, and Christian music radio fans, in particular. And throughout the year, I relish seeing OPR – other people's research – to learn the questions they ask and the answers they yield.

"My first job out of school was with the FRANK MAGID research firm in MARION, IOWA. At the time, it was the only company of its kind – well ahead of the media research trends. And among us research analysts, it was very competitive. Oftentimes, we vied to see who could come up with the best and most effective research questions.

"So, when I bumped into the SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS blog earlier this week, JEFF VIDLER‘s research findings almost jumped off the screen. In fact, he had me with the headline: 'All Audio Is Not Alike: What Each Type Brings To Listeners And Advertisers'.”

