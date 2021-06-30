Available To Radio

BENZTOWN is offering all U.S. radio stations free audio and web imaging to rebrand as "FREE BRITNEY RADIO" for one day, WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th, when SPEARS' conservatorship hearing continues. The "FREE BRITNEY" pop-station is hosted by 98 DEGREES' JEFF TIMMONS. The audio components are available for stations to air from 6a-mid (ET), or in blocks that day.

BENZTOWN will also provide programming resources to participating stations, including news breaks, liners, sweepers, listener drops, promos, and breaks by JEFF TIMMONS. Stations will also have a dial-in number for stations to get live on-the-scene audio from reporters and fans that will be onsite at the courthouse in LOS ANGELES JULY 14. In addition, stations will get a recommended playlist of SPEARS' most popular songs. "FREE BRITNEY RADIO" was developed by BENZTOWN in conjunction with MCVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE MCVAY with content written by BENZTOWN programming strategist GILLETTE.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES commented, "We think FREE BRITNEY DAY and the nationwide ‘FREE BRITNEY RADIO’ blitz on JULY 14th will show our collective appreciation for all that BRITNEY SPEARS has done for music and for radio over the years, through her tremendous talent and contributions to our medium. The more stations across the U.S. that join the #FreeBritney movement and re-brand as ‘FREE BRITNEY RADIO’ for this one important day for Britney, the bigger impact we will have in making her voice heard. Not to mention, this will make exciting topical radio programming that listeners will love, showcasing the biggest hits by BRITNEY!"

For more information or to get the free "FREE BRITNEY RADIO" audio and web imaging, go here or contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

Britney Spears With 98 Degrees

