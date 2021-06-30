Honoring Our Military

ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT, in partnership with the GRAND OLE OPRY, is honoring our military with "THE GRAND OLE OPRY SALUTES AMERICA's HEROES" virtual concert. It premiered YESTERDAY (6/29) on ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT's FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages, and is available for viewing here until DECEMBER 31st. It will also be broadcast on AFN-TV, SUNDAY, JULY 4th.

Hosted by RUNAWAY JUNE's NATALIE STOVALL, the special includes performances by LUKE COMBS, CHRIS YOUNG, LADY A, LAUREN ALAINA, CARLY PEARCE and LEE GREENWOOD.

"I have had the honor of partnering with ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT for more than four decades to provide quality entertainment for the men and women serving in the military overseas," said JUDY SEALE, Pres./CEO of JUDY SEALE INTERNATIONAL/STARS FOR STRIPES. "Not being able to travel internationally has been a challenge, and the AFE virtuals are providing much-needed moral support to service personnel."

« see more Net News