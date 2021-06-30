-
Bill O'Reilly's Next 'Killing' Book Due In November
June 30, 2021 at 7:38 AM (PT)
On the heels of their latest bestseller "Killing the Mob," KEY NETWORKS syndicated "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" host BILL O'REILLY and his co-author MARTIN DUGARD are coming out with another in their "Killing" book series in NOVEMBER.
O'REILLY announced on his radio feature this morning that "Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists" will be published on NOVEMBER 2nd. The new book will be the 11th in the series.