Coming 11/2

On the heels of their latest bestseller "Killing the Mob," KEY NETWORKS syndicated "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" host BILL O'REILLY and his co-author MARTIN DUGARD are coming out with another in their "Killing" book series in NOVEMBER.

O'REILLY announced on his radio feature this morning that "Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists" will be published on NOVEMBER 2nd. The new book will be the 11th in the series.

