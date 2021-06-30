All About Crypto

Syndicated tech talker KIM KOMANDO's Kindle book about cryptocurrency has landed in the number one position on two AMAZON bestseller lists.

"Crypto Currency 101," released on JUNE 10th, has reached the top spot on the Money & Monetary Policy chart and the One-Hour Business & Money Short Reads list. The book offers guidance for beginners on how to buy, hold, use, and sell crypto.

