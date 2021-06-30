Staszak

BIG MACHINE RECORDS has hired JANE STASZAK as Dir./Midwest Promotion and Marketing, effective immediately. The PITTSBURGH-based STASZAK succeeds JC COFFEY, who has departed the label after a little more than two years. STASZAK most recently served as Dir. of Promotion NORTHEAST for nine years at BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, which she announced plans to depart in MAY (NET NEWS 5/6).

“JANE is an unparalleled talent and has shown that at every level of the radio and record business she has been in,” said BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT. “She’ll be an incredible asset to our entire BIG MACHINE team, and this is only the beginning of great things to come for her and the machine together.”

“On behalf of [Dir./National Promotion] ERIK POWELL and myself, we are absolutely thrilled that JANE is joining the mighty BIG MACHINE RECORDS promotion squad,” said SVP/Promotion and Digital KRIS LAMB. “We’ve admired JANE’s promo brilliance for years and are delighted to have her knowledge and experience expand our artists’ initiatives through the MIDWEST and beyond.”

"BIG MACHINE is an innovative, forward-thinking powerhouse," said STASZAK. "The promotion team is top notch, and I know that it's an environment that I will thrive in and excel."

COFFEY tells ALL ACCESS, "I can't thank everyone at BMLG enough for the opportunity that was given to me." He's on the hunt for his next opportunity, and can be reached at radiojc83@gmail.com, or by phone at (269) 806-6865.

