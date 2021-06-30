Macaulay

STAGEPILOT names industry veteran MELANIE MACAULAY as VP/Strategy and Business Development. MACAULAY previously held roles at WARNER MUSIC GROUP, TICKETMASTER, and TICKETWEB. At STAGEPILOT, she will lead strategy with StagePilot’s partners. She will report to STAGEPILOT Founder/CEO CHRIS KORBEY.

“We’re incredibly excited to add MELANIE to the team. Before coming on board, MELANIE and STAGEPILOT partnered on various live and virtual events for GOO GOO DOLLS, LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM, RICO NASTY, and more. In each instance, MEL’s artist-focused mindset coupled with a deep empathy for fans paved the way for profitable, one-of-a-kind fan experiences,” said KORBEY “ I can’t think of a better leader for our artist services, ticketing, and business development teams as we forge a new, hybrid approach to live/virtual VIP.”

« see more Net News