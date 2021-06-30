Schedule's Out

PODCAST MOVEMENT has released the full schedule for the AUGUST 3-6 event in NASHVILLE and has announced another round of speakers, including several in-person appearances and several virtual presentations. The schedule has been posted online at podcastmovement.com.

In-person speakers added to the agenda include:

BETTERHELP's BRITTANY CLEVENGER and CLOUD10's SIM SARNA presenting "'Brought to You By…' -- How an Industry Relationship Turned Into A Powerful Podcast"

"LIFE OUT LOUD" host LZ GRANDERSON with "Frank Conversations: Reaching New Audiences"

OBSESSED NETWORK's PATRICK HINDS with "Tuned In to Tuning In - TV Companion Podcasting"

"START HERE FROM ABC NEWS" host BRAD MIELKE on "From Concept to Reality: The Power of Narrative Storytelling"

GRIM & MILD's CARL NELLIS on "Ethics in Podcast Research"

BLK POD COLLECTIVE and BUZZSPROUT's ONA OGHOGHO on "Podcast Taxonomy: Podcasting's Push to Standardize Credits"

SOLIDARITY STRATEGIES' CHUCK ROCHA on "Building Audiences that Take Action"

BUZZSPROUT's TOM ROSSI on "How Can Our Podcasting Statistics Help Us Improve?"

CUMULUS' ELAINA SMITH at "The Podcast Makeover 30 Second Challenge"

WITNESS DOCS and STITCHER's KAMEEL STANLEY on "The Art of Authenticity: How a Team of Podcasters Scoured the Archives to Bring Black History to Life"

ACAST's LAUREN THARP on "Making the Podcast Tech Space Inclusive for Women"

SIMPLECAST's CAITLIN VAN HORN on "Podcast Accessibility Beyond Transcripts"

AUDIBLE's KIM WARNER on "Emerging Revenue Opportunities for Podcasters"

ADSWIZZ's JEANINE PERCIVAL WRIGHT with "Podcast Industry Consolidation: What’s Next and What It Means For You"

Virtual presentations will include:

AD AURES' BENJAMIN BELLAMY presenting "PodcastIndex: How To Unleash Your Value Thanks To The Podcast Namespace"

"AFRICANA WOMAN WITH CHULU" host CHULU CHANSA, "THE MORE SIBYL PODCAST"' MO! OGUNSANYA, and "COVID IN AFRICA"'s JEDI RAMALAPA with "Using Community to Grow Your Podcast in Emerging Markets presents The African Perspective (African Women in Podcasting Share their Experiences)"

GUESTIO's TRAVIS CHAPPELL on "How to Find and Book High-Level Guests for Your Show"

BLUBRRY/"PODCAST HELP DESK"'s MIKE DELL on "Why You Need a Website For Your Podcast"

THE SAFETONET FOUNDATION's SAFEGUARDING PODCASTS' NEIL FAIRBROTHER with "Podcasting for Charity: Changing the World and Falling in Love with Podcasting (Again)"

PUBLICO's ALINE FLOR on "Making Women Podcasters Heard"

ANTICA PRODUCTIONS's KATHLEEN GOLDHAR on how "Writing a Good Podcast Story is like Good Sex"

DISCOVERY's CODY GOUGH and ASHLEY HAMER with "Unleash the Potential of a Daily Podcast (Without Ruining Your Life)"

AIRSHIP's LINDSAY GRAHAM presenting "Narrative in Nonfiction: Engage Through Drama"

"THE BRANDING LAB PODCAST" 's YVONNE IVANESCU on "Building Your Podcast Brand"

"INVISIBLE INDIA PODCAST"'s JESSICA KUMAR with "Practicing Cultural Intelligence When You Put Your Foot in Your Mouth"

STITCHER's MARISA MORALES on "How to Get Started Selling Merch"

JAR AUDIO's JEN MOSS with "Outside Voice: Your Branded Podcast Must Be Audience-First"

POD PAGE's BRENDEN MULLIGAN on "Why You Need a Website for Your Podcast"

THE MENTORS SQUARE's CLEMENT NJOKU with "Leadership from Level Zero"

BIG D COUNTRY LLC's DESHON PORTER presenting "Class Clown: Add Comedy to Your Podcast"

"THE VOICE COACH PODCAST"'s NIC REDMAN with "The Ultimate Speaking Skills Session"

RUMBLE STUDIO's CARL ROBINSON presenting "Host in the Machine: Asynchronous Podcast Creation with Conversational A.I."

REI "WILD IDEAS WORTH LIVING" host SHELBY STANGER with "Podcasting Our Way to the World We Want to See: Cultivating Empathy Through Authentic Storytelling and Being Unafraid of Failure"

JAM STREET MEDIA's MATTY STAUDT on "Avoiding 'Podcast By Committee' and Other Mistakes with Clients"

MAED IN INDIA's MARIYAM THOMAS presenting "Podcasting in INDIA: A Growing Industry with Untapped Potential"

LITTLE MIND CHATS' SIYONA VIKRAM on "Using Podcast As My Voice Against Plastic Toys"

ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON will be at PODCAST MOVEMENT in person moderating a panel on podcast networks with AUDIOBOOM's BRENDAN REGAN.

