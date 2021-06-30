King Calaway

STONEY CREEK RECORDS' KING CALAWAY has joined RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's roster, and revealed plans to release new music this summer, their first since the departure of band member JORDAN HARVEY last JULY to pursue a solo career (NET NEWS 7/20/20).

“As a band, we’ve been very eager to release the new music we’ve been working on this past year and to get back on the road,” said the band in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be happier to have RED LIGHT behind us in support of a new direction and an exciting new chapter.”

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome KC to the RED LIGHT family,” said GAINES STURDIVANT, who will manage the band. “Their musical prowess speaks for itself, whether in the studio, onstage or in the writing room. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the new iteration and sonic evolution they have tirelessly perfected over the last several months. It’s a freshness of the highest caliber which captured my attention immediately.”





