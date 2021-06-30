Jason Cornell

THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. Contemporary Christian WEMI/APPLETON, WEMY/GREEN BAY, WGNV/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WSTM/SHEBOYGAN, WGNW/EAU CLAIRE, WI has hired JASON CORNELL to fill vacant positions as Production Director and Morning Show Host.



CORNELL comes with 33 years of programming, production, on-air, management, engineering, and I.T. experience. Most recently, he was PD at FOSTER COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KIXY/SAN ANGELO, TX.



CORNELL shared, “I'm eager to work for THE FAMILY because it gives me the chance to combine the passions of my faith and my life-long career. I'm blessed to have this opportunity to share my life and faith with others and to be an instrument of God’s love and grace.”



Look for CORNELL to transition and start at THE FAMILY by the end of JULY.

« see more Net News