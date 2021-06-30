Wade (Photo: David McClister)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed Country artist-writer MORGAN WADE to an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement. WADE wrote all 10 tracks on her album, "Reckless," which was released earlier this year, and has been critically acclaimed for her songwriting. Her single, "Wilder Days," is currently at Country and Americana radio and has been featured as a SIRIUSXM "Highway Find." WADE will also be on the road this summer, joining ASHLEY McBRYDE and JASON ISBELL.

“MORGAN has a rare mix of authenticity and grit, accompanied with a fresh sound and Pop sensibility that blew my mind the first time I heard her music," said ZACH LUND, Dir./A&R at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE. "She truly has no ceiling, and the UMPG team is beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with her and join the ride.”

“It feels great to have a songwriting home with so many other artists and writers I admire," said WADE. "ZACH and his team truly understand what I’m about, and I feel very supported by UMPG. I’m thrilled to see where we go from here.”

