New Prize

WORKHOUSE MEDIA CEO PAUL B. ANDERSON has established the SHAUFLER PRIZE IN JOURNALISM at the WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION at ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY to honor the best journalism writing in the country related to marginalized people in society like communities of color, immigrants, and LGBTQ+. The award is named after ANDERSON's friend ED SHAUFLER, who died in 2020; ANDERSON previously established the MARK BOWLAND LEADERSHIP FUND at ASU, an LGBTQ+ scholarship program, with SHAUFLER in 2010 to honor SHAUFLER's late partner.

ANDERSON's donation supports four awards, with first ($10,000), second ($3,000), and third ($2,000) place prizes for professional journalists and a $5,000 student prize. The first SHAUFLER PRIZES will be awarded in SPRING 2022.

“I think that great storytelling, particularly storytelling around real human experiences, gives us a chance to learn about things that aren’t native to our own existence,” says ANDERSON. “Great journalism provides a window to people’s lives that I hope can make us end up a little bit more empathetic with each other.”

“ED was a great observer of human behavior, both individually and in groups,” added ANDERSON. “He and I spent years just talking about journalism and stories and society. ED loved that intellectual engagement around journalism, and I thought we should put his name to something that may have immediate and lasting impact for a journalist.”

CRONKITE SCHOOL Dir./Development LINDSAY WALKER said the prize “will help shine a much-needed light on the critical role that in-depth reporting plays in telling the important and oftentimes unheard stories of people from diverse communities. All of us at CRONKITE extend deep gratitude to PAUL for his generosity and partnership in making this national journalism contest at CRONKITE a reality.”

