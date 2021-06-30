Sold

SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LP is selling K271BS/AUBURN, WA and SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LLC is selling K259BG/CHEHALIS, WA to DAVID HARTMAN and GREGORY SMITH's H&S PARTNERS for $100,000. The primary station is SINCLAIR News KOMO-F/OAKVILLE-SEATTLE, WA (in the process of being sold to LOTUS).

In other filings with the FCC, CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WRQQ/HAMMOND, LA with reduced power (5 kw instead of the licensed 100 kw) due to a malfunctioning transmitter.

THE KBOO FOUNDATION has filed for an STA to operate K242AX/THE DALLES, OR at reduced power due to transmitter problems.

And OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of K262BW/DUNCAN, OK to AVERY FOX in a deal first filed in 2018.

