Elections

The COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has re-elected GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES, INC. founder TONY GARCIA (Associate Director), SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KMGH-TV-Independent KCDO-TV/DENVER VP/GM DEAN LITTLETON, and CHRISTIAN TELEVISION NETWORK low power KWHS-LD (ROCKY MOUNTAIN CTN)/COLORADO SPRINGS GM DAN SMITH to its Board of Directors and elected TELEMUNDO O&O KDEN-TV (TELEMUNDO DENVER)/DENVER Pres./GM TATIANA ARGUELLO as a new board member and, in APRIL, named GRAY TELEVISION SVP NICK MATESI to the board to fill the remaining term of outgoing member EVAN PAPPAS.

CBA Pres./CEO JUSTIN SASSO said, “The staff and board of the CBA are excited to get rolling with these new board directors, who have consistently contributed ideas and support to the association for many years. Adding these new directors to the existing brain trust of CBA board members will lend to the continued growth of the association, while producing further benefits to our members.”

« see more Net News