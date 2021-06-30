Face Off Thursday July 1st

R&B Icon and host of the Nationally Syndicated Radio Show THE SWEAT HOTEL, KEITH SWEAT, and Singer/Rapper BOBBY BROWN will go head to head in a VERZUZ battle at the 2021 ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE (NET NEWS 2/23), THURSDAY, JULY 1st at 8p (ET). Fans can stream the event via ESSENCE.com, the TRILLER app and the Verzuz TV INSTAGRAM page.

The showdown is expected to feature KEITH SWEAT’s “Nobody,” “Twisted” and “Make It Last Forever,” and BOBBY BROWN’s “My Prerogative,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Every Little Step."

VERZUZ is an AMERICAN Webcast created by Producers TIMBALAND and SWIZZ BEATS that airs on VERZUZ TV. It was introduced during the COVID-19 Pandemic as a virtual DJ battle. Click here for more info on the upcoming battle between SWEAT & BROWN.





