BARRY LEE hung up his headphones on WEDNESDAY (6/30) after close to 37 years of hosting mornings on CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING Hot AC WINC/WINCHESTER, VA.

He joined the station in 1984, and took to FACEBOOK to share the news of his retirement with his listeners, writing “This is an emotional morning for me. My last show from the studio I entered almost 37 years ago...over half of my life... The time is right, and I am feeling blessed beyond words for the radio family that has adopted me, and the community that has welcomed me.”

LEE spent the morning reminiscing with co-host KATIE G, in addition to station staffers and even some of his former co-workers. Ms. G will remain on the morning show.

