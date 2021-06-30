Open House

KQED INC,, operator of News-Talk KQED-F and PBS affiliate KQED-TV/SAN FRANCISCO, is celebrating the grand opening of its newly renovated headquarters at 2501 Mariposa Street in SAN FRANCISCO with an open house and block party on SEPTEMBER 25th. The event will include live music and special guests.

The renovated building includes a 238-seat event center, "The Commons," and the first WEST COAST version of PRX's PODCAST GARAGE production space. BAY AREA VIDEO COALITION will be moving into the building as well.

“KQED will redefine public media for the BAY AREA, making it more diverse, participatory and community powered,” said Pres./CEO MICHAEL ISIP. “The new headquarters will enable our staff to thrive in providing crucial programming and education services, and will expand possibilities for our community to come together to find common ground.”

“We’re lifting up the façade to invite the community in,” said REBECCA SHARKEY, Principal of the building's architectural firm, EHDD. “This new building represents the physical place of KQED engagement, a place to connect face-to-face with journalists and neighbors, to experience the breadth of KQED content, and to engage in dialogue about issues that matter most to the BAY AREA and beyond.”

