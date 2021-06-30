New Studio

A podcast studio is being constructed for BLUE WIRE at the WYNN LAS VEGAS casino/resort under a partnership between the podcast network and WYNNBET. The studio will include 1,700 square feet of space and will debut in AUGUST.

"The production and distribution of engaging, 'only at WYNN' content is an important part of our strategy to build the WYNNBET brand," said WYNN INTERACTIVE Pres. CRAIG BILLINGS. "Our partnership with BLUE WIRE will create unique storytelling-based sports content, much of it produced at WYNN LAS VEGAS. The onsite studio will energize our physical sportsbook and promote the WYNNBET experience"

"This partnership gives BLUE WIRE a national stage inside WYNN LAS VEGAS to compete with top publishers in sports and entertainment," said BLUE WIRE CEO KEVIN JONES. "We'll continue to work with emerging talent and create original content from the floor of the resort, becoming an activation hub for events such as the NBA SUMMER LEAGUE, the 2022 NFL DRAFT, and beyond. We can't wait to start hosting creators, partners, and fans this AUGUST."

BLUE WIRE recently added former NFL star CHRIS LONG's "GREEN LIGHT WITH CHRIS LONG" podcast and a new show from PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME member CRIS CARTER, "WR1."

