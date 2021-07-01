Coming To Facebook

PODCASTONE's entire network of shows is being made available through the FACEBOOK app in the UNITED STATES. A selection of the most high profile shows on PODCASTONE began appearing in the FACEBOOK app on JUNE 24th; select shows, including "LADYGANG," will also host live audio rooms on FACEBOOK's CLUBHOUSE-equivalent social audio platform.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "Podcast audiences are loyal and passionate about their favorite shows and likewise their favorite social media platforms. FACEBOOK's creation of this in-app function opens the door to endless possibilities for PODCASTONE to engage with new and existing audiences on the largest social media platform in the world."

