Signed On New Eastern Shore Signal

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC has expanded to the Eastern Shore of MARYLAND and DELAWARE.



In MARCH, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY Public Radio WRAU/OCEAN CITY, MD sold the station, which now has new call letters of WGBZ (88.3)/OCEAN CITY, MD, covering the 500,000 residents in the area.

WGTS GM KEVIN KRUEGER said, “This is a dream that has been twenty years in the making. We can’t wait to see how GOD uses this signal to reach our listeners as they vacation on the EASTERN SHORE. We hope that hearts may be even more open to the Gospel when people are unwinding. This station is a brand-new opportunity to touch existing listeners as well as full-time residents of our beach communities.”

