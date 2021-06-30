MC Media's Fruge' Says 'Turn Your Filter On'

MC MEDIA Consultant CHARESE FRUGE' encourages talent to "Turn Your Filter On" before posting comments you'll regret on Social Media. "We’ve seen a lot of that lately, seasoned talent being fired from on-air positions because of something they posted on one of their social media accounts. Remember that the world is constantly changing, and you need to grow with your audience. And I am not suggesting you change your views or opinions and don’t have a right to them, but know that if you cross the line, it’s going to come back and bite you if it goes against a code of conduct that offends your ever-changing community and/or company. It may not matter to you in the normal scheme of things, but if you lose your job because of it, or incite hatred and anger, you are going to have to face some serious consequences." Click here to read more.

