Coming In July

iHEARTMEDIA, NOMADIC ENGINE, and SALMIRA PRODUCTIONS are teaming for a new original scripted fiction podcast, "AFTERSHOCK," with a cast including SARAH WAYNE CALLIES, DAVID HARBOUR, and JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN. CALLIES also directed and co-created the series with PATRICK CARMAN and BEN HABER. The show, the story of the aftermath of the largest earthquake in U.S. history and the rise of a mysterious island just off the coast near LOS ANGELES, will debut JULY 14th with ten episodes posting weekly, followed by a special cast roundtable discussion on SEPTEMBER 15th.

“I’m an island girl, raised in HAWAI’I, and this is my story about what it might look like if a new island appeared -- who’d go there and why, what they might be running from, what they might be drawn to? At its heart, it’s a story about forgiveness and second chances,” said CALLIES. “It’s been wild, making ‘AFTERSHOCK’ -- recording in the pandemic -- everyone gave their whole hearts, it was amazing. That kind of support from actors I’ve worked with my whole career -- to come in for basically no money and do such brilliant work to support this thing, that means so much to me, it was deeply moving. ‘AFTERSHOCK’ is the first thing I’ve written, directed, produced and starred in, and I’m so grateful to this cast - and the entire creative team from iHEARTRADIO to SALMIRA and all of the producers -- for bringing this story to life.”

"‘AFTERSHOCK’ is a labor of love,” said MORGAN. “Recording during a pandemic gave us unexpected obstacles but by getting creative and bringing together old friends, we were able to produce an exciting and unique podcast filled with unexpected turns. It was a real pleasure supporting SARAH in this creative adventure and I can’t wait for folks to give it a listen."

