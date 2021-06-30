Karla Bonoff

Hit singer/songwriter KARLA BONOFF has signed a recording agreement with NASHVILLE-based MELODY PLACE LLC, run by President and record producer FRED MOLLIN (JIMMY WEBB, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, JOHNNY MATHIS), who noted, "It has been one of my great dreams to work with KARLA, and with the solid concept that we are bringing to the album, it shows that dreams do come true.”

BONOFF will enter the studio with MOLLIN in AUGUST to begin recording a new album with an anticipated release date of first quarter 2022.

Since the early '70s, BONOFF has been a prolific writer, with her songs recorded by LINDA RONSTADT (“Someone To Lay Down Beside Me," “Lose Again," “If He’s Ever Near”), BONNIE RAITT (“Home”), WYNONNA JUDD (“Tell Me Why”) and LYNN ANDERSON (“Isn’t It Always Love”) among many others.

In 1977, BONOFF released her debut, self-titled solo album, recording many of her own compositions, previously released and made famous by some of the above artists. ROLLING STONE's STEPHAN HOLDEN called the album “an impressive debut” and concluded that “the consistency of the material confirms a major writing talent; the performances show a promising singer.”

KARLA's greatest chart success came with her third album, "Wild Heart Of The Young," released in 1982. The album spawned a Top 40 single, “Personally,” peaking at #3 on the BILLBOARD AC chart.

In 1984, BONOFF recorded “Somebody’s Eyes,” which was featured on the film soundtrack to the hit ‘80s film, Footloose. ten years later, she contributed “Standing Right Next To Me,” a duet with VINCE GILL for the soundtrack to the film, "8 Seconds."

BONOFF has recorded a total of six studio solo albums, a live album, three compilation projects and toured internationally to great acclaim.

