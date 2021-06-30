Britney Spears (Photo: Tineseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Months in the making, BRITNEY SPEARS’ heartfelt request to govern her own life, career, and finances by booting her father, JAMIE SPEARS, as her conservator, has been denied according to court papers filed late YESTERDAY, (6/30).

According to TMZ, “BRITNEY's lawyer, SAM INGHAM, had asked the court to suspend JAMIE from conservatorship duties back in NOVEMBER and the judge denied the request back then. INGHAM wanted JAMIE replaced by BESSEMER TRUST, which would have become the sole conservator of her estate, but the judge didn’t go for that.”

VARIETY reports: “The conservator’s request to suspend JAMES P. SPEARS immediately upon the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY of CALIFORNIA as sole conservator of her estate is denied without prejudice.

Just last week, (NET NEWS 6/23), SPEARS clashed with a judge in family court with an emotional plea to oust JAMIE from any control over her.

You can bet that this case is far from over.

