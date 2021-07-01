Boden

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO will be dropping the pre-game and post-game studio host position from CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS hockey broadcasts next season, and as a result, CHRIS BODEN will not be returning, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

BODEN, who has served as studio host for three seasons and previously worked at COMCAST SPORTSNET CHICAGO, CBS RADIO News WBBM-A, ESPN Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000), FOX SPORTS NET CHICAGO, FOX O&O WFLD-TV (FOX 32), and CBS O&O WBBM-TV, posted a note on FACEBOOK saying, "After 4 years, my time with the BLACKHAWKS ends today, informed at season's end the Pre/postgame Host position is being eliminated due to Covid-related financial losses."

