Jenni Pfaff (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has appointed JENNI PFAFF as SVP/Head of Global Strategic Integration & Operations. In addition, JESSE DANG has joined as SVP/People.

Reporting to WCM’s Co-Chairs, GUY MOOT (CEO) and CARIANNE MARSHALL (COO), PFAFF will serve as "an adviser and change agent, ensuring that the company’s global business priorities and strategic initiatives are successfully implemented."

Reporting to WMG’s EVP/Chief People Officer MASHA OSHEROVA, DANG will focus on, "executing WARNER CHAPPELL’s People agenda across the company’s U.S., EUROPE, LATIN AMERICA and ASIA territories, as well as provide HR counsel and support to the publisher’s leadership team.

