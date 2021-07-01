The Party Is Rocking

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK is celebrating its 25 years of Classic Rock. Q104.3 kicked off the celebration with original morning team members DONNA DONNA and STEVE MORRISON, former PD/morning man BOB BUCHMANN and original jock EDDIE TRUNK joining the morning show plus celebrity well wishes from BILLY JOEL, GILBERT GOTTFRIED, STEVE SCHIRRIPA, JILL HENNESSY, BLACK CROWES' RICH ROBINSON and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' TOM JOHNSTON.

In celebration of 25 years of rocking NEW YORK, Q104.3 will be giving away $25,000 with its Q104.3 FREE MUSIC MORNINGS.

WAXQ PD ERIC WELLMAN commented, "I’ve been here for 21 of the 25 years that we’ve been bringing classic rock to the TRI-STATE area. Not a day goes by where I don’t walk out of PENN STATION, see the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, and think how lucky I am to run a station that gets to broadcast the best music on earth from the top of that iconic building. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years already; it feels like yesterday. Here’s to 25 more!"

JIM KERR ROCK AND ROLL MORNING SHOW host JIM KERR added, "When Q104.3 signed on in JULY of 1996, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It took me seven years, but I was finally

