First Ever Silent Auction

The WOMEN’s MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA), a NASHVILLE-based nonprofit dedicated to fostering opportunities for women within the music industry through education, networking, industry involvement, and community service, kicked off its first ever silent auction TODAY (7/1), running until THURSDAY, JULY 15th.

Proceeds from the items sold will help members of WMBA who have been severely affected by COVID-19. In addition, a percentage will be sent to MUSICARES' COVID-19 Relief Fund to help more members of the music community get through this unprecedented time. Auction items include passes to the MUSICBIZ 2022 Conference, a "CMT Crossroads" taping, tickets to the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, signed artist memorabilia and more. A complete list can be found here.

