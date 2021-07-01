Podcasting Bootcamp

iHEARTRADIO has announced an initiative to teach podcasting to "up-and-coming and underrepresented diverse creators." The "NEXTUP" program will take place over five months in LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, and ATLANTA with a two-week orientation AUGUST 9th-20th, and includes a monthly stipend for participants.

iHEARTRADIO PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer and "ETHNICALLY AMBIGUOUS" producer ANNA HOSSNIEH and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer JOELLE SMITH are heading the program, which is opening a submission window for JULY 5th-9th.

Find out more here.

« see more Net News