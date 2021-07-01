New Shows

This week's new podcasts highlighted by the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK include a show answering "hip hop's most pressing questions" and another show that promises to answer "life's universal mysteries."

The new shows are the BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK's "THE WHAT?! HIP HOP QUESTIONS, LEGENDS + LISTS," hosted by MOUSE and NYLA and looking to settle the "biggest music arguments being discussed in barbershops, street corners and hip hop circles," and "TRUTH HOUNDS," with ANNA SEREGINA and KYLE MIZONO addressing things like why time flies when you're having fun. In addition, the network is promoting season two of M. WILLIAMS PHELPS' true crime podcast "PAPER GHOSTS," this time investigating the case of a family found dead in a burned-out farmhouse and whether they were killed by the fire or something, or somebody, else.

