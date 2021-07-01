Good Vibrations

The SiriusXM "Good Vibrations: the BEACH BOYS Channel" begins its two-month engagement TODAY (7/1) through AUGUST 31st on channel 105. The channel will air a complete and comprehensive audio collection from BEACH BOYS’ featuring early songs about surf, sand, girls and cars, to their pioneering sounds that influenced generations of artists. The channel will include audio from the upcoming BEACH BOYS’ box set, FEEL FLOWS – THE SUNFLOWER AND SURF’S UP SESSIONS 1969-1971, out on AUGUST 27th via CAPITOL/UME.

For all information on ‘Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel’ visit: https://siriusxm.us/BeachBoysChannel

« see more Net News