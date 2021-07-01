Fisher





COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA has hired CAITLIN FISHER to co-host with PD MATT BRADLEY on the new "CAIT AND BRADLEY MORNING SHOW" launching in late JULY. FISHER transfers from sister Country station WNGC/ATHENA, GA, where she did middays and SATURDAY nights, in addition to nights at the cluster's AC WGMG (MAGIC 102.1).

FISHER succeeds NATALIE CASH, who left the station in APRIL after a decade.

"We are excited to announce that we have found an exceptional candidate to join the award-winning morning show on K95.5 here in TULSA," said OM KIM DALLOW. "Of all the many qualified candidates that we considered for this critical role, we felt that CAITLIN had the best chemistry with MATT. We expect that she will be able to jump in and make a positive impact quickly."

