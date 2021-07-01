Rule Changes

With the publication of a summary of the FCC's order reinstating its revised broadcast ownership rules in the Federal Register, the order became effective on JUNE 30th and the deadlines for filing comments and reply comments updating the record for the Quadrennial Review of the rules have been set for AUGUST 2nd and AUGUST 30th, respectively.

The rules, loosening ownership caps and eliminating the Newspaper/Broadcast Cross-Ownership Rule, the Radio/Television Cross-Ownership Rule, and the Television Joint Sales Agreement Attribution Rule, were reinstated pursuant to the SUPREME COURT decision that overturned the THIRD CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS' vacation and remanding of the revised rules.

« see more Net News