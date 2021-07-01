Strait (Photo: SiriusXM)

MCA NASHVILLE artist GEORGE STRAIT and SIRIUSXM are bringing back “ACE IN THE HOLE RADIO" this time to PRIME COUNTRY (Ch. 58), where it will take over the programming beginning FRIDAY, JULY 2nd at 12p (ET) through FRIDAY JULY 9th at 12p (ET). The week-long run will feature STRAIT’s career-spanning music, including his 60 #1 hits, plus deep cuts, personal insights and stories about his legendary career. It will also be available on the SIRIUSXM app for an additional week (from FRIDAY, JULY 2nd at 12p (ET) through FRIDAY, JULY 16th at 12p (ET)).

The satcaster introduced "ACE IN THE HOLE RADIO" as a streaming channel last year (NET NEWS 4/29/20).

Nicknamed “The King of Country," STRAIT is one of the most renowned and best-selling music artists of all time, selling more than 70 million albums and winning over 60 major entertainment industry awards.

« see more Net News