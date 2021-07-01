McElroy, Cubelic

After the abrupt departure of the "JOX ROUNDTABLE" from mornings at CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM (NET NEWS 6/21), the station is pairing midday "3 MAN FRONT" co-host and former AUBURN offensive lineman COLE CUBELIC with ESPN commentator and former ALABAMA quarterback GREG MCELROY for mornings 7-10a (CT), effective JULY 12th. APD PAT SMITH, who currently serves as one of CUBELIC's co-hosts on "3 MAN FRONT," will contribute to the new morning show while continuing on the midday show, and DAMIAN MITCHELL will serve as Producer for the new show.

MCELROY said, “After seven years on satellite, I’m so excited to come to work in my adopted hometown of BIRMINGHAM. College football is my passion and being able to cover it from my own backyard will be incredibly rewarding. WJOX has long been the home for college football and I’m fired up to join their lineup of talented hosts. Also, I’m very excited to finally have the opportunity to team up with COLE to share our love for football with the best CFB fans in AMERICA.”

CUBELIC said, “I have worked with GREG on multiple occasions across different platforms and am thrilled to share the airwaves with someone who has accomplished all that he has in this field. I truly believe, with the JOX brand behind us, that GREG and I can develop the most informed college football show on the planet!”

OM RYAN HANEY said, “This is a show that I have wanted to put together for a long time and I am excited to get started. GREG and COLE are two of the top college football minds in the country. Having them in mornings on JOX 94.5 in America’s number one college football market is huge.”

VP/Market Mgr. JAMES ROBINSON said, “I’m excited to partner with the two premier sports personalities in the country that are committed to BIRMINGHAM and JOX 94.5, the southeast’s top sports station. We think BIRMINGHAM

