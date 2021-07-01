Alaina (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

MERCURY NASHVILLE artist LAUREN ALAINA has authored her first book, “Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be,” due from publisher THOMAS NELSON on NOVEMBER 2nd. Fellow Country star TRISHA YEARWOOD penned the foreword.

ALAINA released the news via TWITTER, calling the book her "write" of passage and noting, "Thank you times a million to @trishayearwood for writing the foreword."

The book shares ALAINA’S stories about everything from lost loves, to getting a nose ring, to battling an eating disorder to grieving a loved one’s death. Each story leads to practical tips, take-it-on-the-road strategies, and encouragement for readers' personal and spiritual growth. It also includes behind-the-scenes photos from the singer's career. Available in hard cover and audiobook versions, pre-order a copy here.

