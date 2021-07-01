Summer Shepherd

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI air talent, SUMMER SHEPHERD, has won “Favorite Podcast Host All-Around” by SPARK MEDIA.



She received the award at the 2021 SPARK Christian Podcast Conference (6/22-6/24) for her podcast “No Seriously, How Do I Do This?”



SHEPHERD said, “I am blown away, truly. 'No Seriously' has been such an adventure and I have personally learned so much to help me in my own parenting journey from the conversations I’ve had. To receive this kind of affirmation is beyond thrilling. Can’t wait to keep going, to keep reminding those on the journey that they are loved and not alone in all they are facing.”

